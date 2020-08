16:22 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Conoa czar: Possibility of holiday lockdown Corona czar Roni Gamzu has warned that there is a possibility of a hoiiday lockdown if the morbidity rate reamins high. Next week enforcement on the size of public gatherings will begin in coordination with the police. ► ◄ Last Briefs