News Briefs

  Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20

Land of Israel lobby of Mk's has first meeting; new elections possible

The Land of Israel lobby that consists of Knesset members from a number of political parties held its first meeting since the swearing in of the 23rd Knesset.

Sharren Haskel (Likud) stated her continued support for application of sovereignty, a view echoed by the other members of the lobby.

Haskel also stated that a final determination on whether there will be new elections or not will be made tomorrow.

