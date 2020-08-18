Corona czar opposes flights to Uman; connecting flights still possible

Corona czar Roni Gamzu is staunchly opposed to flights from Israel to Ukraine that normally take place this time of year as thousands flock to Uman, the burial site of Rebbe Nachman from Breslav, located in the Ukraine, to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

"We cannot prevent connecting flights but we must stop charter flights from here to there. Allowing such flights to thousands of people will present a grave danger upon the return of those individuals to Israel. I do not recommend authorization of such flights that will risk spread of the virus both here and in the Ukraine," Gamzu said.