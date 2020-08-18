New city for the Jordan Valley, 50,000 housing units planned

The "2030 Group" has plans for a new city in the Jordan Valley. In the initial stage of development, 50,000 housing units are planned.

The group has allied with HaBitchonistim, an organization led by high-ranking retired IDF officers, including Gershon Hacohen.

"This is an opportunity for the prime minister following delay of sovereignty application to bring about construction of a city in the Jordan Valley as a means of advancing the sovereignty issue," Hacohen said.

"There is broad national concensus among both the civilian population and the military establishment regarding the importance of the Jorday Valley. We call open the prime minister to take this step and the make the Jordan Valley bloom," Hacohen added.