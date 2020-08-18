|
15:25
Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20
Israel's new UN ambassador says sovereignty still on the agenda
Israel's new ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan stated in an interview today with Arutz Sheva that he does not believe application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria has fallen off the agenda.
While Erdan understands the frustration over not applying sovereignty now, he suggests focusing instead on the strategic advantages and opportunities presented by the new agreement with the UAE.
