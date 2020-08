15:19 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 UAE to receive F-35 fighter jets, just like Israel's The UAE will be receiving sophisticated F-35 fighter jets that Israel has also been supplied with by the United States. The shipment of planes is part of the new agreement between the US, Israel, and the UAE. ► ◄ Last Briefs