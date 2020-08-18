Corona czar Gamzu recommends holiday lockdown

Corona czar Roni Gamzu has recommended a lockdown during the holidays. Despite the fact that schools are scheduled to reopen September 1st, that flights to and from countries with a low morbidity rate are now permitted, and Israel's morbidity rate has stabilized, there is still cause for concern.

In a radio interview with 103 FM, the head of international relations in the Ministry of Health said that Israel's current morbidity rate of 1400-1500 new cases a day, although stable, is still quite high.