Netanyahu: Contrary to reports, Israel didn't agree to arms deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that, contrary to media reports, Israel has not given its consent to an arms deal between the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

"It is difficult for the left and many in the media to see a right-wing Israeli prime minister who brings true peace: 'peace for peace' and not 'peace for territories,' so today they are inventing Fake News," Netanyahu said.

"But what to do, there are facts: Israel has not given, contrary to claims by the left and the media, any consent to any arms deal between the United Arab Emirates and the United States. On the contrary, the United States has also promised time and time again that in any situation it will maintain Israel's qualitative advantage. These are the facts," the prime minister added.