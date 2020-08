14:44 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Local Government: Without budget, we can't open school year The chairman of the local government, Haim Bibas, and the mayors addressed Prime Minister Netanyahu: "The Ministry of Finance is bringing about the shutdown of education and abandoning parents and students. Without thepassage of the budgets, we will not be able to open the school year on September 1, Kan News reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs