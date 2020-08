13:22 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Watch: Joint Israeli-German salute flight The joint salute flight of the Israeli and German Air Force "Memory for the Future" passed near the "Dachau" concentration camp and above the "Fürstenfeldbruck" airport in memory of the victims of the Holocaust and the 11 victims of the Munich Olympics. ► ◄ Last Briefs