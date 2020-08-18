|
12:55
Reported
News BriefsAv 28, 5780 , 18/08/20
Minister Ashkenazi: Unaware of security promises in UAE agreement
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi referred to reports that Israel had agreed for the United States to sell advanced weapons to the United Arab Emirates as part of the normalization agreement between the two countries.
"We do not recognize security promises as part of the agreement with the emirates and if there are any, they were not made in consultation or notification with me and the Foreign Ministry," said Ashkenazi.
