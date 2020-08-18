Wounded fighter: I stood thinking what I would do if terrorist came

Minister of Internal Security Amir Ohana, Interim Commissioner Superintendent Moti Cohen, Border Police Commander Superintendent Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai, Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Yadid and Human Resources Superintendent Einat Gil Tzubari visited this morning at Hadassah Mount Scopus "M.," the border fighter who was wounded yesterday in the stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

"I was standing at the gate, I thought to myself what would I do if a terrorist came, and suddenly he stabbed me. I fired several bullets at him and neutralized him. "