Beit Shemesh: 13 year old in serious condition after near drowning

A 13-year-old boy is in serious condition after nearly drowning in a pool in Beit Shemesh.

Dudu Amar, a paramedic from Ichud Hatzalah, said: "When I arrived at the scene, we were told that the boy had nearly drowned in the pool and was pulled from the water by the lifeguard without consciousness. We performed CPR on him and when his pulse returned, he was taken to the hospital in serious condition."