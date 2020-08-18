PMO: UAE agreement didn't include agreement to UAE-US arms deal

The Prime Minister's Office asserted that the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates did not include any agreement of Israel to any arms deal between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

"From the beginning, the Prime Minister opposed the sale of F35 and other advanced weapons to any countries in the Middle East, including Arab countries that make peace with the State of Israel. The Prime Minister has repeatedly expressed this position to the US administration and it has not changed. The consistent opposition to the selling of F35 planes received extra force on June 2, after the head of the National Security Council spoke at the request of the Prime Minister with the commander of the Air Force, General Norkin," it was stated.