11:54 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 'Chance of elections is 50/50' Likud minister Ofir Akunis says final deal with UAE may be signed in September, no one can know whether there will be new elections.