10:39 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 National parent leadership threatens shutdown over school outline The national parent leadership is threatening not to open the school year on September 1 if the outline for opening the year is not revoked or changed immediately.



The chairman of the national parent leadership, Merom Schiff, said in a discussion in the Corona committee "the outline will force hundreds of thousands of children to be left alone at home all year while being exposed without control to the dangers of the internet and the street."