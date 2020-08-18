|
10:36
Reported
News BriefsAv 28, 5780 , 18/08/20
Prof Grotto: Concern over opening school with 7th grade and higher
Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Itamar Grotto, said that "some professionals, including Corona projector Roni Gamzu, are afraid of starting school with seventh grade or higher because that is the main source of infection."
Grotto added that "due to the dynamics of the situation, there will be a discussion between the Minister of Health and the Minister of Education for evaluation."
Last Briefs