10:09 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Prof Grotto: No country has better data than Israel In a discussion by the Joint Committee on Education and Corona, Prof. Itamar Grotto said on the subject of epidemiological investigations: "Unequivocally - there is no country in the world that has better knowledge and data than Israel. There is no country in the world that has better data."



Grotto added that the decision on the outline for opening the school year will be made about a week before it begins. ► ◄ Last Briefs