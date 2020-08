09:38 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Marks and Spencer to cut 7,000 jobs in UK over next 3 months The Marks & Spencer retail company will cut 7,000 jobs in UK over the next three months as coronavirus continues to affect trading, BBC reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs