08:53 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Michelle Obama: Vote for Biden like your life depends on it Michelle Obama delivered an address at the Democratic Convention, attacking Trump. "If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden in this election like our lives depend on it."