Greenblatt suggests Israel showed 'flexibility' on weapons for UAE

Former US envoy Jason Greenblatt suggested in an interview with Galei Tzahal's Efi Triger that the normalization agreement between Israel and UAE involved "flexibility" on Israel's part in allowing for a weapons deal with UAE.

"I have full confidence in the Trump administration and the Israeli government that they would never agree to a deal that can put Israel in danger.

"So whatever happened behind closed doors I'm sure makes sense, even if it looks more flexible than it had been in the past."