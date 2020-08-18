|
Greenblatt: Sovereignty is not off the agenda
Trump's former envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, addressed the issue of sovereignty in an interview with Galei Tzahal.
"The terminology used by the three parties in the agreement with the United Arab Emirates is to suspend and not cancel the annexation. I still support the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, the issue has not fallen off the agenda," Greenblatt stressed.
