Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20
Lebanese report: Hamas told Egyptians 'Palestinian patience's run out'
The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that Hamas told the Egyptian intelligence delegation yesterday that "Palestinian patience had run out" and that activity on the Gaza border would be stopped only after a new agreement with Israel.
According to the report, the factions in Gaza have announced that they are ready for escalation and are not afraid of a major campaign.
