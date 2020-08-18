|
07:38
Reported
Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20
US considering anchoring 'Deal of Century' in writing
The US administration is examining the possibility of anchoring in writing the commitment to President Donald Trump's vision of peace, Israel Hayom reported.
According to the report, the idea was presented to White House officials and is currently in the initial stages of discussions. The purpose of the proposal is to turn the mutual agreement between Israel and the United States on the Trump outline into a binding milestone for the future.
