07:36 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Man moderately injured after his car flips over on Route 85 A 35-year-old man was moderately injured after his vehicle overturned on Route 85 near Gilon. MDA medics provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in Nahariya.