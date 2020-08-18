|
Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20
Kushner urges Saudi Arabia to normalize ties with Israel
US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner said Monday it would be in Saudi Arabia's interest to normalize ties with Israel as the United Arab Emirates has agreed to do.
Speaking to reporters during a telephone briefing, Kushner said that such a move would also weaken their common foe Iran's influence in the region and ultimately help the Palestinians.
