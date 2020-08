06:13 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 Av 28, 5780 , 18/08/20 PA Mufti prohibits visits to Al-Aqsa Read more Mufti of Palestinian Authority forbids Muslims from visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque if they rely on agreement between Israel and the UAE. ► ◄ Last Briefs