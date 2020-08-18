PA: Israel is 'the main enemy'

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Tuesday blasted the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a move he called a blatant deviation from the Arab consensus as expressed in the Arab peace initiative.

Speaking at the start of the cabinet meeting, Shtayyeh said that the heart of the conflict with Israel focuses on land and peace must be based on the principle of withdrawal from the land “occupied” in 1967.