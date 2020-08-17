Mufti prohibits Muslims supporting Israel-UAE deal from visiting

The Mufti of 'Palestine', Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, passed an Islamic ruling prohibiting Arabs supporting the peace treaty between Israel and the UAE from visiting the Temple Mount.

Hussein said other Islamic authorities had already ruled against Trump's 'Deal of the Century', which included normalization of ties between Israel and the Gulf states.

Hussein said that any Muslim willing to allow Israel and the US to use Palestinian Arabs to propel their own political agenda would not be allowed into the al-Aqsa mosque or the city of Jerusalem.