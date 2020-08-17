Conservative YouTuber says rich Americans leaving Dem-led cities

A YouTuber known as "The Liberal Hivemind" says upper class Americans are fleeing Democrat-ruled cities such as New York, LA, and Chicago as a result of cuts to local police departments and surges in violent crimes.

The political activist, who claims he used to support Democrats before becoming a Trump backer, says businesses are on the run as BLM and Antifa riots go unchecked.

The activist quotes increased numbers of shootings in NYC since the beginning of the George Floyd riots, saying the city has seen a 277% rise in gun crimes.