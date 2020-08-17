|
Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20
Pompeo praises Israel for standing with Lebanon
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Israel for offering humanitarian support to Lebanon in wake of the Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4.
"The people of Israel recently made a beautiful demonstration of solidarity with the people of Lebanon by illuminating the Lebanese flag on Tel Aviv City Hall. These are two countries that I love. I hope one day there is peace between these two peoples," said Pompeo.
