20:58 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem, terrorist neutralized Jerusalem police are reporting that a terrorist carried out a stabbing attack near the Tribes Gate of the Old City. A policeman suffered moderate injuries in the attack. Security forces have neutralized the terrorist. ► ◄ Last Briefs