20:20 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Balloon terror continues: 19 wildfires in 1 day Incendiary balloons from Gaza resulted in 19 fires in southern Israel today (Monday). One of the fires broke out next to a kindergarten after a balloon landed within its perimeter. No one was hurt but extensive property damage was reported.