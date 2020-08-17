PA Prime Minister: 'Israel our biggest enemy'

Prime Minister of the PA, Mohammad Ishtaya, railed against the agreement signed between Israel and the UAE last week, calling it a slap in the face to the Arab public.

Ishtaya said peace with Israel could only come if the Jewish state were to "return" land "occupied" in the Six-Day War and that the premise of "peace through power" would never work.

He said the Palestinians were loyal to their land and that Israel had been founded as a "colonial entity."

Ishtaya called Israel "the biggest enemy of the Arab nation."