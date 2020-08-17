|
19:13
Reported
News BriefsAv 27, 5780 , 17/08/20
Matan Kahana to recommend Bennett for PM
MK Matan Kahana said he would recommend Bennett to form the government next time elections were held.
During an interview on the Knesset Channel, Kahana was asked if he would still support Netanyahu following recent criticism of the PM.
The MK said he would support Bennett irrespective of election results and clarified that this was his independent position - not one held by the entire Yamina faction.
