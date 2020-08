17:52 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Rescuer finds surprise hanging between heaven and earth Read more Commander of Etzion Rescue Unit search team called to rescue hiker, only to discover it was his brother. Hiker 'already said Shema Yisrael'. ► ◄ Last Briefs