17:27
Reported
Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20
Kushner: Palestinians their own worst enemy
Adviser to US President Trump, Jared Kushner, said that as far as he's concerned, Palestinian leadership is not interested in peace at the present time.
"It doesn't matter what you offer them. Their leadership responds the same exact way. They are so predictable and illogical. It is impossible to help someone who isn't interested in helping themselves. There's frustration in the entire region from their leadership," stated Kushner.
