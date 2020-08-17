Kushner: First time Israel has agreed to Palestinian state

Senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, discussed the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates during a press briefing.

Kushner said that "the vision for peace - a two-state solution, was laid out in January, and this is the first time that Israel has agreed to a [territorial] map and progress towards a Palestinian state. Significant breakthrough has been made," he concluded.

"There is a generous offer on the table including an exchange of territories, and we are calling on the Palestinians to return to the bargaining table," Kushner added.

