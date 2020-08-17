|
Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20
Erdan warns: Hezbollah may destroy Lebanon
Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, presented evidence of Hezbollah's attempt to mount a terror attack on Israeli civilians a number of weeks ago.
Erdan said such acts could exert a heavy toll from the side of Lebanon and that it was UNIFIL's job to ensure a safe border.
The ambassador stated that if UNIFIL was unable to fulfill its role, Israel would be left no choice but to defend itself from Hezbollah.
