Erdan warns: Hezbollah may destroy Lebanon

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, presented evidence of Hezbollah's attempt to mount a terror attack on Israeli civilians a number of weeks ago.

Erdan said such acts could exert a heavy toll from the side of Lebanon and that it was UNIFIL's job to ensure a safe border.

The ambassador stated that if UNIFIL was unable to fulfill its role, Israel would be left no choice but to defend itself from Hezbollah.