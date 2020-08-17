14:49 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 MK Zohar: I will recommend PM support referendum on Judea and Samaria Coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud) today participated in the Land of Israel lobby led by MKs Haim Katz and MK Bezalel Smotrich. "I am confident that they will do important and useful work for settlement and needless to say I will be at their disposal in any matter to advance these important goals. I said at the meeting that, in light of the postponement of sovereignty I will recommend the PM support MK Hauser's bill for a referendum," Zohar tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs