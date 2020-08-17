13:55 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 President Rivlin invites UAE crown prince to visit Israel President Reuven Rivlin today sent an official letter to UAE Crown Prince Muhammad bin Zayed al-Nahian. The president invited him to visit Israel.



"In these fateful days, leadership is being tested for its courage and its ability to be groundbreaking and far-sighted. The developing agreement between our countries with the mediation of the US President, Donald Trump, and the US administration, which will be signed soon, Inshallah, under your leadership and with complete mutual cooperation with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, is a strategic milestone for new processes in our region.



"I hope this move will serve as a beacon and pave the way for other countries as well," Rivlin wrote. "In my name and that of the nation of Israel, I use this opportunity to offer his majesty an invitation to visit Israel and Jerusalem, and be our honored guest."