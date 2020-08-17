Baby brought to Rambam suffering from cannabis poisoning

A two-year-old baby, a resident of the north, was brought to the children's emergency room at Rambam while he was apathetic and unresponsive. An examination revealed that he was suspected of suffering from cannabis poisoning.

The baby was transferred for further supervision in the pediatric intensive care unit. Apparently the baby had mistakenly taken the cannabis, which was being held in the home with permission and legally for medical use by a family member.