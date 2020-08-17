Litzman: Going to elections now would be serious blow to citizens

The Minister of Construction and Housing, Yaakov Litzman, met this morning with President Reuven Rivlin.

"We must unite in a joint national effort to prevent going to the polls again. It is unthinkable to hold an election in this difficult time, when the economy is in crisis, morbidity is growing and Israeli citizens expect the leadership to take responsibility for the needs of the people," Litzman said.

"Going to elections now would be a serious blow to the economy and to citizens."