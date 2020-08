12:08 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 PM: Working toward direct flights to Dubai over Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently touring Ben Gurion Airport, where he said, "I would like to inform you that we are now working to allow direct flights over Saudi Arabia, between Tel Aviv and Dubai." "It will change Israeli aviation. " ► ◄ Last Briefs