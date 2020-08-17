MK Hauser: Going to elections would be a kick in the public's face

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Zvi Hauser, called in a discussion in the Finance Committee for members of the coalition and the opposition to support the law to postpone the budget submission date by 100 days.

"You are trolling the country, and you want to drag us into elections," he told opposition Knesset members. "Elections are kicking the public in the face, to close our eyes in the face of adversity. I understand that the opposition's job or desire is to punish the coalition, but it cannot punish the nation."

"Therefore, you are expected to show historical responsibility, political responsibility and in these moments that the State of Israel is facing the greatest economic crisis in its history to mobilize for the people. You know it is impossible to pass a budget in seven days, so stop lying to the public. Look at the public, show maturity and solidarity with the public, and help prevent elections."