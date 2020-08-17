Director of Airports Authority: 5,000 flew from Ben Gurion yesterday

The director general of the Airports Authority, Yaakov Ganot, updated this morning in the State Audit Committee headed by MK Ofer Shelach that yesterday about 5,000 people flew from Ben Gurion Airport.

Ben Gurion Airport CEO Shmuel Zakai added that "not everyone is clear on the rules and test certificates they need to bring - only this morning 21 people were not allowed to board a flight to Greece because they brought the test results in Hebrew."



