08:38 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 PM and Transport Minister to tour Ben Gurion ahead of flights PM Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Miri Regev this morning are to tour Ben-Gurion International Airport and be briefed on preparations for the resumption of flights.