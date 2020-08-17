08:32
Following technical malfunctions: 'Yanshuf' helicopters to be grounded

The commander of the Air Force, Major General Amikam Norkin, has decided to ground the "Yanshuf" helicopter array from training and transport operations following a number of technical malfunctions that have occurred in the helicopters' engines in the past two months.

The IDF also stated that the Air Force's technical unit will conduct a technical investigation, until the end of which the unit will be grounded, except for operational activities.

