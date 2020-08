08:29 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Finance Minister: A budget must be passed now Finance Minister Yisrael Katz said in an interview with Galei Tzahal that the government is not expected to transfer another grant to citizens before the holidays: "I do not know of such a thing, it was a one-time step. No such thing is planned."



Regarding the budget crisis and the CBS data published yesterday, Katz said that "the economic situation is the most difficult in the history of the country. We have taken broad steps to deploy an economic safety net, and not just protest tents have disappeared. I am trying to convince Blue and White to pass a budget. I assume that today the bill for postponement will pass and this is good, but at the same time a budget must be passed now. "