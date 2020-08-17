Lapid: I want to replace this government without elections

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said this morning in an interview on 103FM radio: "I want to replace this government without elections ... Netanyahu has been prime minister for 14 years, so people say he is suitable for prime minister ... He said yesterday that the economic data is good, and every economist who saw him said - he's gone crazy. "

Lapid added that "peace with the United Arab Emirates - a beauty of an achievement. What is good for the State of Israel, no politics is made of it."